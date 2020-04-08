Credit Suisse Group Lowers Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

VCT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,151.36 ($28.30).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,050.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,249.80. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,060.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

