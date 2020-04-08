The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

