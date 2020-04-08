Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,975 shares of company stock worth $5,642,027. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

