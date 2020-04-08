301,215 Shares in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 301,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.81% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

