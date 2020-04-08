T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.