Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

NYSE EMR opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

