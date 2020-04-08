Lake Street Financial LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

XOM opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

