Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.57.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.