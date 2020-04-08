Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

