Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.16% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.