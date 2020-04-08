Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $731,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,013 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3,484.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.