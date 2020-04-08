Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 68,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,351,000 after acquiring an additional 137,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $370.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

