SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.