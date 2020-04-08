Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,811 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 101,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

