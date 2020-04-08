Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $811,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PSL stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.