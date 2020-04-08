Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.41% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,400,000 after buying an additional 361,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 184,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 23,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 79,958 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000.

Shares of VSDA opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

