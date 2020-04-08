Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.16 per share, for a total transaction of $306,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 23,529 shares worth $4,519,281. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

