Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,270 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

