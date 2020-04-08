Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

