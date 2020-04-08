IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

