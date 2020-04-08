Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 128 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Medpace by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB increased their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

