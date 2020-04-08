IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 7,494 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

CL opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

