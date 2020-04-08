1,594,309 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,594,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,991,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

