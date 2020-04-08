Norges Bank Buys Shares of 845,655 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 845,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of PTC by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $102.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

