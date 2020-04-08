Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 67,148 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $42,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CL King decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

