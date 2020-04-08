Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,362,095 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,362,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,304,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.50% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. In the last three months, insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.