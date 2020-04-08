Norges Bank Invests $62.93 Million in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 213,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSG. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.83.

In other Madison Square Garden news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.