Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $42,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sanmina by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

