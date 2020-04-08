728,855 Shares in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 728,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,425,000. Norges Bank owned 1.26% of Science Applications International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

