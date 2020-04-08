Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.74% of First Busey worth $41,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Busey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,622. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robin N. Elliott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. On average, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

