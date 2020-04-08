Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.56. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

