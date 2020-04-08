Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$8.49

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.49.

LUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$750.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

