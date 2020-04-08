Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) PT at $51.07

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after buying an additional 362,920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after buying an additional 243,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.