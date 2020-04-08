Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,467,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,508,000. Norges Bank owned 2.18% of Potlatchdeltic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,345,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

PCH stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

