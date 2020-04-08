10,390,074 Shares in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,390,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,587,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zynga by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zynga by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 483,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,974.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

