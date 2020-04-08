3,954,876 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,954,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,713,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,796,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from to in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.