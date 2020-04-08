Norges Bank Invests $63.88 Million in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,304,820 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,884,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 3.28% of Covanta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.84 million, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 1.49. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Covanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

