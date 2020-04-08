Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,569,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,887,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 423,538 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.39%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.