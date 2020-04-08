Norges Bank Makes New $64.02 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,649,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 471,114 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5,343.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.19. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 3,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 226,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,106.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

