1,849,494 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,849,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,085,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Zayo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zayo Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Zayo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAYO stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

