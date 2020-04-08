Norges Bank Invests $64.29 Million in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,292,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,796. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.