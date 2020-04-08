Norges Bank Invests $64.33 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 584,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,326,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

