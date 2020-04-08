Norges Bank Invests $64.94 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,188,860 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,943,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.95% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.