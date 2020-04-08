Norges Bank Takes $65.28 Million Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.05% of ASML at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $272.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ASML from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

