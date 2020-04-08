Norges Bank Buys Shares of 927,663 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 927,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,530,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 70,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.24%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

