Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,684,074 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,684,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,866,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.64% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Avantor by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Avantor by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.