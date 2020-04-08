3,644,612 Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,644,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,931,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chemours by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chemours by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chemours by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

