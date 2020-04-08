Norges Bank Takes $66.47 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,466,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

