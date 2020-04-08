Norges Bank Invests $67.33 Million in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,575,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,327,000. Norges Bank owned 1.87% of Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

DSGX opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.