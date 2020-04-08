Norges Bank Takes $65.85 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,854,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cross Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.